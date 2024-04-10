S&P 500 Rises Ahead of Inflation Data

Government-bond yields slipped, while gold prices clinched a third consecutive record close.

4 things Wall Street will watch for when the Fed releases minutes of March meeting

Here's what investors will be watching for when the Federal Reserve releases minutes of its March policy meeting.

Australia to Toughen Merger Rules

Australia plans to toughen its corporate merger rules amid regulators' and public concerns that market concentration is restricting competition in key industries and adding to inflation.

RBNZ to Keep Rates at Restrictive Level

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate steady at a policy meeting.

European Central Bank to stand pat this week but faster-than-the-Fed rate cuts may hit euro

The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to leave interest rates at record highs but to imply that a cut in borrowing costs is likely by the summer

Bank of America says the copper supply crisis is here

Copper was thought to be headed toward a supply crisis as the world adopts electric vehicles and other greenification measures.

Hamas, Israel Remain Far Apart on Gaza Cease-Fire Deal

Israel and Hamas are considering a new U.S. proposal for a cease-fire but mediators caution that the two sides remain far from a deal.

Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Interest Rates Steady as Rate-Cut Anticipation Builds

The focus will be on whether the central bank sets the stage for future rate cuts amid softer inflation and higher unemployment.

American Investors Embrace a Less-Democratic India

India's economic might is on the rise, but it's undergoing a democratic recession. American businesses seem to prefer this.

China Vehicle Sales Rebound

China vehicle sales rose in March, bouncing back from a weaker showing the prior month, signaling that demand may be turning a corner.

