Blue-Chip Dow Leads Stocks Higher

Investors are recalibrating their expectations for interest-rate cuts.

Fed's Mester warns against cutting interest rates too soon and too quickly

Cutting interest rates too soon would risk some of the progress seen on reducing inflation and might cause interest-rate policy to reverse course, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Tuesday.

Bank of Canada Faces Limits on Addressing Housing Affordability, Macklem Says

A shortage of housing units and population growth have provided a lift to home prices amid rapid-fire rate increases, the central bank governor says.

SEC Increases Oversight for Hedge Funds, High-Speed Traders

Traders and funds have warned that the cost of new rules will lead them to pull back from key markets.

Inflation isn't 'all the way there' to the Fed's 2% goal, Kashkari says. Rate cuts can wait.

Neel Kashkari echoed a slew of other senior Fed officials in saying the central bank wants more assurance inflation is slowing toward the central bank's goal of 2% before cutting interest rates.

New York Community Bancorp Shares Continue Plunge After Ugly Earnings

The lender is shoring up its balance sheet after buying Signature during the regional banking crisis and reported property losses.

Credit-card and car-loan delinquencies are at their highest point in more than a decade

Total U.S. household debt grew by roughly 1% in the fourth quarter to reach $17.5 trillion, New York Fed reported.

U.K. Retail Sales Slow as Consumers Continue to Struggle

Retail sales growth in the U.K. slowed in January, rising 1.2%, with cost-of-living pressures entering their third year.

German Factory Orders Soar on Aircraft Purchases

German manufacturing orders unexpectedly rose 8.9% in December, driven by bumper aircraft purchases, although excluding larger orders they still fell, reflecting a difficult economic environment.

China Stocks Notch Best Day in Years on Beijing Action

Chinese shares notched their best day in years after Beijing signaled its intent to prop up the battered equities market, including by directing a sovereign-wealth fund to boost holdings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-24 1715ET