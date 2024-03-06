Powell Says Fed on Track to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair characterizes last year's inflation slowdown as notable and widespread, in remarks prepared for a House committee hearing.

Bank of Canada Keeps Policy Rate at 5%, 'Too Early' to Weigh Cuts

The central bank seeks more evidence that underlying inflation and wage growth are on a sustainable slowing trajectory.

S&P 500 Gains; Bitcoin Around $67,000

Major stock indexes moved higher, led by the Nasdaq after comments from the Fed's Powell.

Egypt Launches Surprise Overhauls to Shore Up Its Struggling Economy

Egypt struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund to extend the country an $8 billion loan as its economy comes under pressure from the war in Gaza.

U.K. Treasury Chief Hunt Announces Income-Tax Cuts Ahead of Election

The U.K. government announced cuts in income taxes that it hopes will help revive a stagnant economy, but its budget watchdog forecast an anemic return to growth ahead of an election that is due by early next year.

Chinese Officials Say Exports Are Strong but Hint at More Stimulus

The disclosure of a 10% rise in exports in early 2024 comes ahead of official trade-data release.

ADP says 140,000 private-sector jobs created in February. Labor market softening but still strong.

American businesses added 140,000 new jobs in February, paycheck company ADP said, in a sign that demand for labor might be slacking after a frenzy of hiring last year.

New York Community Bancorp Seeks Cash Infusion

The struggling lender has contacted investment firms on a potential equity raise.

U.S. Crude Oil Stocks Rose by 1.4 Million Barrels Last Week

U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels, edging out expectations for a rise of 1.3 million barrels.

SEC Approves Weakened Climate Disclosure Rule

The regulator dropped a contested requirement mandating that companies report emissions from their supply chains and customers' use of their products.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-24 1315ET