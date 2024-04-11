China's Consumer Inflation Softens

China's consumer prices rose at a slower pace in March as food and travel prices fell.

Inflation Surprise Rattles Markets

Stocks fall, Treasury yields rise after a hotter-than-expected CPI reading.

Fed Rate Cuts Are Now a Matter of If, Not Just When

U.S. central bank officials started the year with the wind seemingly at their backs. No more.

ECB Expected to Hold Interest Rates. It's Now More Likely to Cut in June Than the Fed.

Inflation in the 20-nation euro area slipped to 2.4% in March, within a whisker of the 2% target. The European Central Bank will announce its decision on Thursday.

Hotter inflation means the stock-market rally faces a critical test as earnings season begins

Investors are abandoning bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times in 2024, removing a critical safety net for stocks.

Hot Inflation Report Derails Case for June Rate Cut

Consumer prices rose 3.5% in March from a year earlier, and underlying price pressures remained strong.

Fed Prepares Slower Pace of Runoff for $7.4 Trillion Portfolio 'Fairly Soon'

Officials have been allowing $60 billion in Treasurys to mature every month, but could lower that amount.

U.S. Warns of Imminent Attack on Israeli Assets by Iran or Proxies

The top American military commander for the Middle East is expected to leave this week for the region.

Bank of Canada Holds Steady, but Says June Rate Cut Is Possible

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive time at 5%, and said a cut in June is possible so long as incoming data assures officials that downward momentum in inflation is sustainable.

'Much improved' investment-banking revenue awaits big Wall Street banks: Moodys

High-yield debt and equity follow-on deals expected to help investment banking revenue.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 2315ET