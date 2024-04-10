Hot Inflation Report Derails Case for June Rate Cut

Consumer prices rose 3.5% in March from a year earlier, and underlying price pressures remained strong.

Fed Prepares Slower Pace of Runoff for $7.4 Trillion Portfolio 'Fairly Soon'

Officials have been allowing $60 billion in Treasurys to mature every month, but could lower that amount.

Stocks, bonds slump as traders shift Fed rate-cut expectations to September

Markets were rattled Wednesday by a stronger-than-expected inflation report, with stocks and bonds selling off as investors questioned whether the latest data will keep the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates at all this year.

Bank of Canada Holds Steady, but Says June Rate Cut Is Possible

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive time at 5%, and said a cut in June is possible so long as incoming data assures officials that downward momentum in inflation is sustainable.

WTO Sees Signs of Trade Revival, But Risks From Fragmentation

World trade was seen rebounding this year and next as cooling inflation eases pressure on household budgets, but the recovery may be weakened by growing distrust and fresh barriers between some large economies.

Mortgage rates surpass 7%, reaching highest level in over a month

Mortgage applications rose 0.1% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 7.01%.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected, Refinery Use Eases

Weekly crude-oil inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels to 457.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of an added 800,000 barrels.

'Much improved' investment-banking revenue awaits big Wall Street banks: Moodys

High-yield debt and equity follow-on deals expected to help investment banking revenue.

Germany Passed its First Chinese Test-This One Is Trickier

The "China Shock 2.0" is the latest threat to the German model. Yet economic policy is in a paralysis: Unlike in the 2000s, the country's different corporate interests are no longer aligned.

European Central Bank to stand pat this week but faster-than-the-Fed rate cuts may hit euro

The European Central Bank is expected on Thursday to leave interest rates at record highs but to imply that a cut in borrowing costs is likely by the summer

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 1515ET