Stocks Notch New Record in Broad Rally

Major indexes continue climbing despite tempered hopes for Fed rate cuts.

Fed's Barkin says recent progress on inflation might be a 'head fake'

It is prudent for the Federal Reserve to take its time with interest-rate cuts, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin tells MarketWatch.

The Deficit Could Shrink This Year. America Still Has a Serious Budget Problem.

Last year's bipartisan budget deal and a strong economy have helped brighten the outlook, but the overall fiscal situation is deteriorating, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Bank of Canada Officials Unsure When Rate Cuts Could Begin, Minutes Say

Senior Bank of Canada officials were unsure when they could start cutting interest rates to help a weakened economy, according to a summary of central-bank deliberations.

U.S. to Tackle Anonymity in All-Cash Home Purchases

The Treasury Department proposed a new rule that would require the disclosure of the names of people behind anonymous shell companies and trusts involved in all-cash residential real-estate transactions.

Consumers slammed the brakes on borrowing in December, Fed data show

Total consumer credit rose $1.5 billion in December, down from a $23.4 billion gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

U.S. trade deficit fell in 2023 to the lowest level in 3 years and boosted GDP

The U.S. trade deficit rose slightly in December, but the annual gap still fell to the lowest level in three years and added to economy's strong performance in 2023.

A Stock Bailout Won't Solve China's Troubles

Chinese stocks shot higher this week on expectations of a big state intervention. But even if that materializes, it isn't much to celebrate.

China, Battling a Stock-Market Rout, Replaces Its Top Securities Regulator

Beijing is intensifying efforts to stem a painful slump in share prices.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rose, Products Fell in Week Ended Feb. 2

U.S. oil inventories grew by 5.5 million barrels last week, beating analyst expectations for a gain of 1.3 million barrels.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-24 1715ET