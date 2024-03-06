Powell Says Fed on Track to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair characterizes last year's inflation slowdown as notable and widespread, in remarks prepared for a House committee hearing.

Stocks Rise After Fed's Powell Lifts Rate-Cut Hopes

All three major indexes post gains after dropping to start the week.

Fed's Beige Book says U.S. economy picked up as inflation, labor market cooled

The U.S. economy accelerated slightly in early 2024, a Federal Reserve survey found, noting that the outlook for the rest of the year was "generally positive."

Bank of Canada Keeps Policy Rate at 5%, 'Too Early' to Weigh Cuts

The central bank seeks more evidence that underlying inflation and wage growth are on a sustainable slowing trajectory.

New York Community Bancorp to Get More Than $1 Billion Investment

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital is among the investors in the troubled lender.

U.K. Treasury Chief Hunt Announces Income-Tax Cuts Ahead of Election

The U.K. government announced cuts in income taxes that it hopes will help revive a stagnant economy, but its budget watchdog forecast an anemic return to growth ahead of an election that is due by early next year.

Chinese Officials Say Exports Are Strong but Hint at More Stimulus

The disclosure of a 10% rise in exports in early 2024 comes ahead of official trade-data release.

ADP says 140,000 private-sector jobs created in February. Labor market softening but still strong.

American businesses added 140,000 new jobs in February, paycheck company ADP said, in a sign that demand for labor might be slacking after a frenzy of hiring last year.

Gaza Cease-Fire Talks Enter Precarious Moment

A deadline to strike a truce deal is looming, but Israel and Hamas are deadlocked over whether Palestinian men can go back to the enclave's north during a pause in fighting.

House Approves Six Spending Bills, Leaving Six Still to Go

The House voted to pass a package of six spending bills to fund a major swath of the federal government and avoid a partial shutdown this weekend.

