Stocks Rise After Fed's Powell Lifts Rate-Cut Hopes

All three major indexes post gains after dropping to start the week.

Powell Says Fed on Track to Cut Rates This Year

The Fed chair characterizes last year's inflation slowdown as notable and widespread, in remarks prepared for a House committee hearing.

Fed's Kashkari says it's possible he pencils in only one interest-rate cut this year

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday that he had penciled in two interest rate cuts in 2024 during the central bank's last forecasting round in December, but added he may reduce the number of cuts he see at the Fed's next meeting in two weeks.

Fed's Beige Book says U.S. economy picked up as inflation, labor market cooled

The U.S. economy accelerated slightly in early 2024, a Federal Reserve survey found, noting that the outlook for the rest of the year was "generally positive."

Biden's State of the Union: How it could shake markets - or reassure them

President Joe Biden is getting his annual chance to talk directly to millions of Americans with his State of the Union address Thursday night.

CFOs Aim to Reconcile Strong Economic Data, Weary Consumers

Chief financial officers are looking to square a strong U.S. economy with consumer sentiment showing signs of strain-and trying to determine whether it signals potential risks ahead.

The SEC Watered Down Its Climate Reporting Requirements. Here's What That Means for Companies.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's new climate disclosure rule won't require companies to account for all of their indirect carbon emissions, but many could find themselves facing pressure from investors and other countries to track them anyway.

Why Gold and Bitcoin Are Hitting Record Highs-but Won't Stay There Long

The "the king of agita" are getting a boost from increasing global uncertainty.

Bank of Canada Keeps Policy Rate at 5%, 'Too Early' to Weigh Cuts

The central bank seeks more evidence that underlying inflation and wage growth are on a sustainable slowing trajectory.

New York Community Bancorp to Get More Than $1 Billion Investment

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital is among the investors in the troubled lender.

