Inflation Surprise Rattles Markets

Stocks fall, Treasury yields rise after a hotter-than-expected CPI reading.

Hot Inflation Report Derails Case for June Rate Cut

Consumer prices rose 3.5% in March from a year earlier, and underlying price pressures remained strong.

Hotter inflation means the stock-market rally faces a critical test as earnings season begins

Investors are abandoning bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times in 2024, removing a critical safety net for stocks.

Fed Prepares Slower Pace of Runoff for $7.4 Trillion Portfolio 'Fairly Soon'

Officials have been allowing $60 billion in Treasurys to mature every month, but could lower that amount.

U.S. Warns of Imminent Attack on Israeli Assets by Iran or Proxies

The top American military commander for the Middle East is expected to leave this week for the region.

Bank of Canada Holds Steady, but Says June Rate Cut Is Possible

The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive time at 5%, and said a cut in June is possible so long as incoming data assures officials that downward momentum in inflation is sustainable.

'Much improved' investment-banking revenue awaits big Wall Street banks: Moodys

High-yield debt and equity follow-on deals expected to help investment banking revenue.

U.S. Crude Oil Supplies Rise More Than Expected, Refinery Use Eases

Weekly crude-oil inventories rose by 5.8 million barrels to 457.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations of an added 800,000 barrels.

WTO Sees Signs of Trade Revival, But Risks From Fragmentation

World trade was seen rebounding this year and next as cooling inflation eases pressure on household budgets, but the recovery may be weakened by growing distrust and fresh barriers between some large economies.

Germany Passed its First Chinese Test-This One Is Trickier

The "China Shock 2.0" is the latest threat to the German model. Yet economic policy is in a paralysis: Unlike in the 2000s, the country's different corporate interests are no longer aligned.

