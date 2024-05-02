Fed Says Inflation Progress Has Stalled, Extends Wait-and-See Rate Stance

U.S. central bank officials also approved a plan to slow the continuing reduction of their $7.4 trillion asset portfolio.

S&P 500 Slips After Fed Keeps Rates Steady

Treasury yields inched down but are still up sharply for the year.

Bank of Canada 'Getting Closer' to Rate Cuts, Macklem Says

Central bank officials are confident inflation will continue to decelerate, Gov. Tiff Macklem said, adding that higher rates in Canada are having 'more traction' than in the U.S.

KKR Sees Private-Equity Pipeline Accelerating as Credit Market Loosens

The buyout firm said easier bank financing is opening up dealmaking opportunities as the year unfolds.

U.S. Financial Markets Regulator Names First Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Commodity Futures Trading Commission has promoted Ted Kaouk to the chief data and artificial intelligence officer role.

Restaurant Winners Have a Common Trait: Keeping a Lid on Prices

Restaurant chains outperforming their competitors seem to have one thing in common: keeping prices down.

ADP says 192,000 private-sector jobs created in April. Labor market not cooling off much.

U.S. businesses created 192,000 new jobs in April, paycheck company ADP said, and more industries hired people last month in a sign of ongoing labor-market strength.

Construction spending posts bigger-than-expected drop

Construction spending fell 0.2% in March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

U.S. manufacturing improvement goes into reverse in April: ISM

Manufacturing PMI slumps to 49.2%, prices jump to highest since June 2022

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Post Big Build Amid Lower Refinery Runs

Commercial crude oil stockpiles rose by 7.3 million barrels last week, after analysts had predicted a 1.5 million barrel decrease.

