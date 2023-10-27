* TSX down 0.73%

Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, the second straight weekly decline, hurt by sliding energy and utilities stocks, while expectations rose that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold back on further interest rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 137.92 points, or 0.7%, at 18,737.39. The index was down for the eighth consecutive session.

Energy sector was the top loser, falling 0.5% despite oil prices rising 3% on Friday.

Rate-sensitive utilities fell 1.72%, while heavily weighted financials also declined. The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, climbed 1.35% as gold prices held steady, supported by continued demand for safe havens fueled by Middle East tensions.

U.S. data

on Friday showed personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, considered the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, gained 0.4% in September, mirroring its margin in August.

Canada is expected to release GDP data for August in the coming week, shortly after the Bank of Canada held its key overnight rate at a 22-year high, saying price risks were on the rise and inflation could exceed its target for another two years.

"The story is that, we have seen some stagnation in Canadian economic activity, which implies that the Bank of Canada's rate hikes are working towards bringing inflation down," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

"The U.S. data still highlights resiliency. As we think about next week in Canada, where we're going to likely see some modest improvement in August versus June and July readings," Kourkafas said.

Traders are pricing in a 25% chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter of a percent in January, down from a 29% chance earlier, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

U.S. stocks closed mostly lower as investors digested a hectic week of mixed earnings, and economic data that seemed to support the "higher for longer" interest rate scenario.

On the companies front, shares of Imperial Oil slid 1.9% after it posted a sharp drop in its third-quarter profits, hurt by lower commodity prices.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Tasim Zahid and David Gregorio)