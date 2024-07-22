SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - China cut short and long-term rates by 10 basis points on Monday, with the central bank saying it was aiming to support growth.

The move follows Beijing's release of a policy document on Sunday outlining its ambitions for the economy.

The People's Bank of China cut rates on its seven-day reverse purchase agreements, leading to a similar drop in its loan prime rates (LPR), pulling bond yields down across the curve.

COMMENTS:

BEN BENNETT, HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY FOR ASIA, LGIM, HONG KONG

"It was definitely a surprise. And even more so given that the PBOC has been guiding bond yields higher. It’s interesting timing coming straight after the third plenum and possibly signals a pro-growth shift. Let’s see if the July politburo follows up with more support."

GARY NG, ASIA-PACIFIC SENIOR ECONOMIST, NATIXIS, HONG KONG

"If we look at the fundamental situation in the Chinese economy, we have a very weak Q2 GDP data, real rates are very high in China. So basically all the fundamental factors point to the fact that China needs a lower rate environment, especially the real rate is really high...in this kind of disinflationary environment.

"What is surprising to me is that the authorities had probably focused a bit more on the foreign exchange rate and volatility before, but maybe right now they think that the U.S. dollar may not be as strong as before and this time, it opened a door of opportunity for them to act.

"Basically, I think the general trend is that it’s pretty much in line with the fact that the economy is not that great, and it seems that there’s a bit of urgency from the authorities to stimulate it now.”

(Reporting by Rae Wee, Winni Zhou, Ankur Banerjee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)