NAIROBI (Reuters) -The death toll from landslides in Ethiopia earlier this week has risen to 257, and is expected to rise to 500, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia's National Disaster Risk Management Commission had put the death toll at 229.

Following heavy rain a landslide buried people in Gofa zone in Southern Ethiopia regional state on Sunday night, then a second one engulfed others who had gathered to help on Monday morning.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Bhargav AcharyaEditing by Bate Felix)