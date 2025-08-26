For once, the headlines are not only about Trump, the Fed, or Nvidia. Europe, too, knows how to produce its own political drama with global consequences. Our latest protagonist? French Prime Minister François Bayrou. At first glance, that may seem surprising, but the ripple effects of France's current political instability extend far beyond Paris.

France is not just another country on the map—it remains a central pillar of the eurozone. When Paris trembles, financial markets across Europe take notice. Yesterday's sharp fall in the CAC 40 is more than a local hiccup: it signals investor doubts about the government's ability to push through its deficit-reduction plan.

The consequences were immediate:

Finance: Major French banks such as BNP Paribas, Société Générale, and Crédit Agricole dropped over 3%, dragging down the European financial sector, which is tightly interconnected.

Utilities & Infrastructure: Groups like Veolia, Engie, and Vinci, with large exposure to public contracts, also declined, raising concerns about the stability of long-term investment plans.

At the same time, bond markets demanded higher returns to lend to France, widening the spread with German bunds. This is not just a French affair—it goes to the heart of Europe's common financial architecture. A widening Franco-German gap serves as a stress test for the eurozone itself.

A vote of confidence in Bayrou's government is scheduled for 8 September, and the outcome looks uncertain. This situation reopens a broader debate: can Europe's major economies credibly manage their debt trajectories at a time of slowing growth and rising political fragmentation?

For Brussels, Frankfurt, and indeed Madrid, Rome, and Berlin, the French drama is a reminder of the fragility of consensus around fiscal discipline. If France struggles, the EU as a whole faces new questions about budgetary solidarity and the resilience of its common currency.

This risk is therefore causing concern from London to New York, and bringing the debt crisis back to the forefront, or rather the debt crises, as several countries are on a knife edge in this regard, with the United States leading the way.

In other news, Wall Street stalled after rejoicing at the latest statements by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in favour of a rate cut in September. This is a fairly classic case of ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’. The Nasdaq 100, which had rebounded strongly on Friday after five sessions of decline, lost 0.3% yesterday.

Secondly, Donald Trump raised the bar of arbitrariness a little higher by firing Lisa Cook after the US Department of Justice announced that it plans to investigate the Fed governor following a complaint filed by the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency on suspicion of mortgage fraud. I don't know if Ms Cook did anything wrong, but in a state governed by the rule of law, we are supposed to wait for the courts to decide. She plans to challenge her dismissal in court. But the situation adds to the debate about the Fed's independence at a time when the White House is trying to regain control of monetary policy.

Thirdly, with AI investment slowing down, the quarterly results that Nvidia is due to announce tomorrow evening are expected to either put a new coin in the machine or fuel doubts. Investors are betting on the former, but are not entirely sure that the latter should be ruled out.

In the East, markets are down this morning. Japan, South Korea and India are down 0.8% to 0.9% at the end of trading. Australia is down 0.5%. China is faring slightly better, with losses limited to 0.2% in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Taiwan is the exception, with gains of around 0.2%. European leading indicators are bearish.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: consumer confidence in France; in the United States, durable goods orders, the FHFA House Price Index MoM, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence, and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,375.93

: US$3,375.93 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$68.42

: US$68.42 United States 10 years : 4.3%

: 4.3% BITCOIN: US$110,323

In corporate news:

BP plc anticipates its Whiting, Indiana refinery to return to full operational status within 24-48 hours.

anticipates its Whiting, Indiana refinery to return to full operational status within 24-48 hours. Puma SE may be sold by the Pinault family, as reported by Bloomberg News.

may be sold by the Pinault family, as reported by Bloomberg News. UniCredit increases its stake in Commerzbank to 26%, potentially setting the stage for an acquisition.

increases its stake in Commerzbank to 26%, potentially setting the stage for an acquisition. BioArctic partners with Novartis for neurodegenerative disease treatment development.

partners with Novartis for neurodegenerative disease treatment development. Eiffage expands in Spain's energy and building management systems market by acquiring three energy services companies.

expands in Spain's energy and building management systems market by acquiring three energy services companies. Qliro reports negative quarterly results with decreased operating income and heightened credit losses.

reports negative quarterly results with decreased operating income and heightened credit losses. Siemens discusses potential energy sector investments in Syria.

discusses potential energy sector investments in Syria. Caterpillar divested by Norway's sovereign wealth fund over ethical concerns.

divested by Norway's sovereign wealth fund over ethical concerns. Genentech (Roche) initiates construction of a $700 million manufacturing facility in North Carolina, creating 1,900 jobs.

initiates construction of a $700 million manufacturing facility in North Carolina, creating 1,900 jobs. Diginex declares a 7 to 1 stock split, distributed as bonus shares to shareholders.

declares a 7 to 1 stock split, distributed as bonus shares to shareholders. Americanas appoints Fernando Dias Soares as new CEO.

appoints Fernando Dias Soares as new CEO. Public Storage consortium withdraws $1.4 billion takeover bid for Abacus Storage.

