As economists had expected, the ECB's Governing Council today decided to leave its three key policy rates unchanged, noting that "the outlook for energy price developments, while highly volatile, is currently close to the baseline scenario of its June projections".

As a result, the interest rates on the deposit facility, the main refinancing operations and the marginal lending facility will remain unchanged at 2.25%, 2.40% and 2.65%, respectively, after each was raised by 25 basis points at the last meeting on June 11.



"Uncertainty remains high, and the inflationary impact of the energy shock has not yet fully materialized. The Governing Council is therefore closely monitoring the intensity and duration of the shock, as well as its indirect and second-round effects", the ECB said.



With today's decision, the Council said it is "well positioned in the face of the uncertainty triggered by the conflict". It will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy on a meeting-by-meeting basis and is not committing in advance to a particular rate path.



Its interest rate decisions will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook and the risks surrounding that outlook, taking into account available economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission.



The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, within its mandate, to ensure inflation stabilizes at its 2% medium-term target and to preserve the smooth transmission of monetary policy.