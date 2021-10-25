Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Argentine Peso (EUR/ARS)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

IATA sees unacceptable trend in tax hikes for aviation in Latin America

10/25/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk in front of closed counters during a a one-day nationwide strike at Jorge Newbery airport, in Buenos Aires

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Latin American countries are increasingly turning to hiking taxes and tariffs aimed at the aviation sector, even as it struggles to recover amid the coronavirus pandemic, which will see it post losses in the coming years, the industry's main trade body said on Monday.

Argentina has increased taxes on ticket sales, while Costa Rica plans to hike security tariffs for San Jose International Airport by more than 70%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

Other hikes are due to come into effect in both El Salvador and the Dominican Republic, IATA director general Willie Walsh said.

While the region is seeing recovery in air traffic, the aviation industry's "so-called partners" are engaging in a growing trend to increase taxes, Walsh said, referring to authorities throughout Latin America.

"These are unacceptable in a time of crisis, and we cannot tolerate others following in their footsteps," Walsh said during the annual conference of the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) in Bogota.

Latin American airlines are forecast to see accumulated losses of $5.6 billion this year before falling to losses of $3.7 billion in 2022, Walsh added.

"This crisis goes beyond anything we have ever experienced before," Walsh said. "The good news, however, is that I think the worst is behind us and we can see a path toward normality."

According to IATA, domestic markets are expected to reach almost 75% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, although restrictions will keep international travel at 22% of pre-crisis levels due to ongoing measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Standardized rules for international travelers amid the coronavirus pandemic are considered key by industry leaders in order to prevent the aviation sector's recovery from stalling.

"The overall mood of the industry, I think, is one of cautious optimism," Walsh said.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Nelson Bocanegra


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS)
02:57pIATA sees unacceptable trend in tax hikes for aviation in Latin America
RE
01:48aCHALLENGER EXPLORATION : Widens Land Position in Argentinean Gold Project
MT
10/22Argentina's informal peso down 2.05%, country risk widens to all time high
RE
10/21Soybeans fall on South American weather, technical pressure
RE
10/21IMF sees inflation expectations anchored in Mexico, not in Argentina
RE
10/21Imf says argentina inflation expectations have become unanchored
RE
10/21BLUE SKY URANIUM : Says Drill Program Now Underway at Ivana Deposit
MT
10/20Wheat at 2-week top on supply woes, soybeans up for 6th session
RE
10/20PORTOFINO RESOURCES : Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement; Slips 10.7%
MT
10/20PEPINNINI MINERALS : Lithium Advances Exploration at Argentinian Projects
MT
More news
Chart EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Argentine Peso (EUR/ARS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish