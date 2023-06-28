STORY: 130 countries representing 98% of the global economy

are now exploring digital versions of their currencies

Source: Atlantic Council

A U.S. study shows almost half are in

advanced development, pilot or launch stages

including all the G20 countries except Argentina

The global push for central bank digital currencies

(CBDCs) comes as physical cash use falls

and authorities look to fend off the threat to their

money-printing powers from Bitcoin and 'Big Tech'

The U.S. is 'moving forward' with a bank-to-bank version

The heavyweight status of the dollar means any U.S.

move has potentially enormous global consequences

Some countries that have already launched them have seen

disappointing take-up or canceled development altogether