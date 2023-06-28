are now exploring digital versions of their currencies
Source: Atlantic Council
A U.S. study shows almost half are in
advanced development, pilot or launch stages
including all the G20 countries except Argentina
The global push for central bank digital currencies
(CBDCs) comes as physical cash use falls
and authorities look to fend off the threat to their
money-printing powers from Bitcoin and 'Big Tech'
The U.S. is 'moving forward' with a bank-to-bank version
The heavyweight status of the dollar means any U.S.
move has potentially enormous global consequences
Some countries that have already launched them have seen
disappointing take-up or canceled development altogether