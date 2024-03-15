March 15 (Reuters) - Arcadium Lithium Plc said on Friday its mining operations and expansion activities at its Fenix and Sal de Vida projects in Argentina are not impacted after a court halted new mining permits over environmental concerns.

The Court of Justice in the province of Catamarca, Argentina, temporarily suspended the issuance of new mining permits, demanding that fresh environmental impact studies be carried out on local lithium projects.

The ruling involves the Los Patos River-Salar del Hombre Muerto area, where global lithium giant Arcadium - formerly Livent - has a project. The decision follows rising tensions over water use with local communities in the region.

Arcadium added that all the company's existing permits and environmental impact assessments (EIAs) remain valid. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)