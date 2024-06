BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 4.2% in May, official data published on Thursday shows, landing below a Reuters poll forecast of 4.9% and slowing down from April's rate of 8.8%.

Inflation in the 12 months through May, meanwhile, landed at 276.4%, also below a poll forecast of 279.4%.

