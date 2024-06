June 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's government posted a current account surplus of $240 million for this year's first quarter, compared to a deficit of $5.66 billion in the year-earlier period, official data showed on Wednesday.

Argentina's current account surplus landed significantly below a $1 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Hernan Nessi; Editing by David Alire Garcia)