BUENOS AIRES, June 19 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade surplus of $2.656 billion in May, after registering $7.622 billion in exports and $4.966 billion in imports in the month, the government's statistics office said on Wednesday.

The latest monthly surplus is the sixth-consecutive positive figure in the country, and lands well above the $1.633 billion forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Hernan Nessi; Editing by Kylie Madry)