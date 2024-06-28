(Reuters) - Argentina's president told local media on Friday that the country's "monetary regime" will change following a major legislative win, though the libertarian leader did not go into detail.

President Javier Milei made the comment in an interview with local broadcaster LN+ after lower house lawmakers approved a major economic reform package that includes investment incentives, the privatization of some state-owned entities as well as overhauling the tax system including the income tax.

Milei's comment suggests the South American country's central bank will further cut its benchmark interest rate, which have been cut from over 100% to 40% since the president took office last December.

