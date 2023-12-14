STORY: Argentine builder Eduardo Casado is feeling the pinch.

He's been stunned by how fast life is getting more expensive:

"I bought two kilos of potatoes last week at 800 pesos and this week it's almost 1,200. I don't know if next week we'll be able to buy the same goods."

Casado's pain is felt nationwide.

Figures out this week showed inflation hitting 161% - and most economists think there's worse to come.

The new government of libertarian President Javier Milei has just unveiled a package of shock therapy for the economy.

Among other measures, it devalued Argentina's peso currency by over 50% versus the dollar.

The government says that will help exporters.

But it will also make imports more expensive, guaranteeing another jump in inflation.

Economist Hernan Letcher says investors will be watching to see if Argentines can stomach the medicine:

"The market's question is, can society resist this? That is their doubt. They'll see if day after day society gets angry, if they react, if they can't handle it anymore, if they get angry at the government. Or if they are happy with the cuts."

The government also plans to slash energy subsidies and drastically reduce the public sector workforce.

In return it has promised to beef up some social spending, including child allowances.

Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni admits it's going to hurt, but says there is no option:

"This government did not receive a patient with a toothache. We found a patient in intensive care that is about to die. We are not willing to let this patient die, because if they die it means poverty will have no limits."

Argentines voted for Milei knowing he planned drastic action.

Many agree it's necessary - but also wonder how they will make ends meet.

The big question is when, or whether, it will all pay off.

At work in Buenos Aires, Casado says the rich and powerful won't suffer.

He says it's ordinary folk who may feel swept away.