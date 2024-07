July 09, 2024 at 07:44 am EDT

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese nickel giant Tsingshan Holding Group said on Tuesday its lithium brine lake project in Argentina started production on July 3.

The project is a joint venture between Tsingshan and French miner Eramet in Salta Province in northern Argentina. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)