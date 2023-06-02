ADVFN PLC - London-based operator of financial information websites for private investors - Expands to Korea, establishes first presence there. Concludes deal with its joint venture partners in Brazil, integrating Brazilian operation into ADVFN, including the absorption of costs and revenues. Says it has agreed to terms of a call option to acquire partner's 50% interest in Brazilian joint venture in due course. Says that current market conditions remain challenging, with revenue at low levels and low advertising sales reflecting soft market for financial media.

Current stock price: 22.25, down 5.3%

12-month change: down 53%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

