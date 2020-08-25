Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNews

After private pensions, Peru`s congress turns to public funds for COVID-19 relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

LIMA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress approved a law on Tuesday that allows citizens to partially draw down their contributions to the state pension fund, a few months after doing the same with the private system and despite fierce opposition from the government.

With 106 votes in favor, three against and 15 abstentions, the fractured, opposition-dominated chamber gave the go-ahead for Social Security Office (ONP) affiliates to withdraw up to $4,300 ($1,200) to mitigate the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The law will now pass to President Martin Vizcarra to enact or revise, but government has already warned it will appeal to the country`s constitutional court to tear it up.

Presidency sources say the measure could cost the government coffers up to 13.280 billion soles ($3.7 billion dollars), at a time when the copper-producing nation is facing its worst economic decline in a century.

Last week, lawmakers rejected an alternative government proposal for a lower payout for ONP affiliates.

Several countries in the region have sought to tap private and publicly held pension funds amid economic hardship. In Chile, a move to release 10% of the country's privately held funds was staunchly opposed by government but has provided the floundering economy with a brief injection of liquidity.

Peru's congress approved a law to withdraw up to 25% of private pension funds in April, an initiative that the government also opposed amid warnings it would skew the economy and push up borrowing costs.

Peru's private system was obligatory for all citizens when it was introduced in 1992, but more recently, Peruvians have been given the choice between joining a state-run pensions system or the private system. At present, the former has 7 million affiliates while the latter has 4.7 million.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reached 600,043 in Peru on Monday. The country has the second highest number of infections in Latin America, after Brazil, and official data shows the number of deceased at 27,813. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
03:13pBrazil prosecutors sue JBS to test chicken plant workers for COVID-19
RE
12:50pWIRECARD : lays off more than half of remaining staff in Germany
RE
12:16pQ&A-Why is China suspending imports from some meat processors?
RE
11:01aIndian refiners' July throughput recovery slows from June
RE
09:05aBrazil Current Account Surplus Narrows in July to $1.6 Billion
DJ
08:54aFacebook plans news service launch in UK, India, Brazil
RE
08:37aBrazil Inflation Slows to 0.23% in Month Through Mid-August on Education
DJ
08:34aBrazil 12-month current account gap narrows to 2% of GDP in July - central ba..
RE
07:49aHong Kong activist warns West to shun Chinese technology ties
RE
06:45aChina's soybean imports from Brazil surge in July on good margins
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group