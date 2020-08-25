After private pensions, Peru`s congress turns to public funds for COVID-19 relief

LIMA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Peru's Congress approved a law on
Tuesday that allows citizens to partially draw down their
contributions to the state pension fund, a few months after
doing the same with the private system and despite fierce
opposition from the government.
With 106 votes in favor, three against and 15 abstentions,
the fractured, opposition-dominated chamber gave the go-ahead
for Social Security Office (ONP) affiliates to withdraw up to
$4,300 ($1,200) to mitigate the financial impact of the
coronavirus pandemic.
The law will now pass to President Martin Vizcarra to enact
or revise, but government has already warned it will appeal to
the country`s constitutional court to tear it up.
Presidency sources say the measure could cost the government
coffers up to 13.280 billion soles ($3.7 billion dollars), at a
time when the copper-producing nation is facing its worst
economic decline in a century.
Last week, lawmakers rejected an alternative government
proposal for a lower payout for ONP affiliates.
Several countries in the region have sought to tap private
and publicly held pension funds amid economic hardship. In
Chile, a move to release 10% of the country's privately held
funds was staunchly opposed by government but has provided the
floundering economy with a brief injection of liquidity.
Peru's congress approved a law to withdraw up to 25% of
private pension funds in April, an initiative that the
government also opposed amid warnings it would skew the economy
and push up borrowing costs.
Peru's private system was obligatory for all citizens when
it was introduced in 1992, but more recently, Peruvians have
been given the choice between joining a state-run pensions
system or the private system. At present, the former has 7
million affiliates while the latter has 4.7 million.
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reached 600,043 in
Peru on Monday. The country has the second highest number of
infections in Latin America, after Brazil, and official data
shows the number of deceased at 27,813.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)