Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  06:11 2022-10-07 am EDT
5.1009 BRL   +0.16%
06:09aAnalysis-Lula can defend Brazil election lead with third parties, abstainers
RE
03:41aArco to Acquire Remaining 75.1% Stake in Isaac
MT
02:19aVarroc Engineering Completes Divestment of Four-Wheeler Lighting Business
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Lula can defend Brazil election lead with third parties, abstainers

10/07/2022 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazil's President and candidate for re-election Jair Bolsonaro meets businessmen of the Minas Gerais State Federation of Industries (Fiemg), in Belo Horizonte

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Leftist Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can defend his lead against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by appealing to voters who snubbed both in the first round of voting, according to political analysts and pollsters.

Lula won 48.4% of valid votes on Sunday against 43.2% for Bolsonaro, a much tighter result than expected and 1.8 million votes shy of an outright victory that would have avoided the Oct. 30 runoff between the top two candidates.

But even as Bolsonaro's campaign emerged from the first round energized by outperforming most polls, he faces an uphill battle in winning over enough new voters in the next four weeks.

"Lula is poised to win the runoff with these votes. His victory is more probable," said Joao Feres, a political science professor at Rio de Janeiro State University, who said Bolsonaro's high rejection rate works against the president.

Lula picked up key endorsements this week from the third- and fourth-placed candidates who dropped out of the race, putting up for grabs their combined 7.2% of votes on Sunday.

Centrist Senator Simone Tebet, who got 4.9 million votes, threw her full weight behind Lula on Wednesday. A survey from pollster PoderData released on Thursday showed those who voted for Tebet are now leaning toward Lula by a wide margin.

Leftist candidate Ciro Gomes offered more grudging support for Lula, following a decision by his Democratic Labor Party. His 3.6 million voters are also more ambivalent, leaning more narrowly toward Bolsonaro, according to PoderData.

No pollster has showed Bolsonaro making up enough votes from former candidates to gain an edge over Lula in the runoff.

RISING ABSTENTION

Even more votes are available among the 32.7 million eligible voters who skipped the ballot on Sunday, many facing a small fine for shirking their obligations in a country where voting is mandatory.

Brazil's abstention rate rose to nearly 21%, the highest for the first round of a general election since 1998.

PoderData showed that 55% of voters who skipped Sunday's election lean toward Lula, compared with 45% for Bolsonaro.

Abstention was even higher in the state capitals such as Sao Paulo, which may have contributed to Lula underperforming his polling there on Sunday, said Andrei Roman, chief executive of pollster AtlasIntel.

"With such an important final decision, these voters will be more motivated to turn out to vote and most favor Lula," said Roman, whose firm's polls were among the closest to Sunday's results, while many pollsters were thrown for a loop.

Strengthening Bolsonaro's hand in the populous southeast, the president has secured endorsements from the governors of Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and the bellwether state of Minas Gerais, where Governor Romeu Zema clinched a first-round win on Sunday.

Roman said Zema's support could prove especially important, if he throws his full weight behind Bolsonaro's campaign.

"Lula will have to compensate in Sao Paulo, where I think he can mobilize voters who abstained from voting in the first round," said the pollster.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and Flavia Marreiro in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Fernando Cardoso in Sao Paulo and Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasilia; Editing by Brad Haynes and Richard Pullin)

By Anthony Boadle and Flavia Marreiro


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
06:09aAnalysis-Lula can defend Brazil election lead with third parties, abstainers
RE
03:41aArco to Acquire Remaining 75.1% Stake in Isaac
MT
02:19aVarroc Engineering Completes Divestment of Four-Wheeler Lighting Business
MT
10/06Oceana Lithium Appoints Exploration Managers in Brazil
MT
10/06Soybeans eye 3rd weekly loss on low China demand, record Brazil output
RE
10/06Soybeans set for third weekly loss on Chinese demand, Brazilian output
RE
10/06Petrobras taps Brazil Treasury official for executive post, sources say
RE
10/06Latin America's left raises pressure on Venezuela's Guaido at OAS
RE
10/06Bolsonaro eyes dividend tax, debt pardon as Brazil campaign turns to economy
RE
10/06Polish zloty slides on c.bank uncertainty; Latam currencies fall
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish