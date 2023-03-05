Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:52:11 2023-03-05 pm EST
5.5256 BRL   -0.07%
01:46aBillionaire investor Mark Mobius says he cannot take money out of China -FOX Business
RE
03/04At right-wing CPAC forum, Trump shows why he'll be tough to topple
RE
03/04Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'mission still not over' in speech to US CPAC
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

At right-wing CPAC, Trump is everywhere

03/05/2023 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is again seeking the White House as a Republican, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington this weekend, and made clear that his message was the future of Republican politics in America.

"We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open-borders zealots, and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush."

Trump could assail the Republican Party's former leaders and luminaries with impunity at CPAC, because at CPAC, almost everything was Trump.

His face flashed on tank-tops and lettered t-shirts, twinkled on rings and bedazzled high heels.

Supporters could show their commitment to his MAGA agenda on hats, and their loyalty on stickers.

The speakers included some of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, including far-right Republican representatives Majorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Lauren Boebert.

Some were recent election-losers-turned-election-deniers, such as Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump wasn't even the only speaker named "Trump:" There was his son, Donald Trump Junior, and his daughter-in-law, Laura Trump.

In the run-up to an election year, CPAC typically showcases rival Republican candidates. But so far only former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has declared her intentions to challenge the 45th president.

"This is my purpose. This is our mission. Let's save our country from weakness and woke-ness. Let's bring back a nation that's strong and proud."

Haley and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another potential presidential candidate, received polite if tepid responses from the crowd.

Haley was met with chants of "Trump" in the hallway outside the ballroom where she gave her speech.

CPAC once was the premier gathering of the party's Republicans in Washington. It was skipped this year by most Republican members of Congress and the nation's Republican governors.

Many speakers spoke to a half-empty ballroom and attendance overall seemed noticeably lower than in years past.

"You're going to have World War Three, by the way, we're going to have World War Three. If something doesn't happen fast. You're going to have World War Three."

Trump in his remarks closing the event Saturday night offered a dark vision of decay and violence if he wasn't re-elected in 2024.

"But we have no choice. If we don't do this our country will be lost forever."

And offering a promise of restoration - and revenge - if he wins.

"I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution. I am your retribution. Not going to let this happen."


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
01:46aBillionaire investor Mark Mobius says he cannot take money out of China -FOX Business
RE
03/04At right-wing CPAC forum, Trump shows why he'll be tough to topple
RE
03/04Brazil's Bolsonaro says 'mission still not over' in speech to US CPAC
RE
03/03Brazil's Petrobras faces legal risks after halting asset sales -lawyers
RE
03/03Explainer: Biotech corn and soy widely used, consumers still wary of GM wheat
RE
03/03Bioceres Crop Solutions Gets Brazil Regulatory Approval For Drought Tolerant Wheat HB4
MT
03/03Arezzo buys Italian shoemaker in first acquisition outside Brazil
RE
03/03Volume of Weekly Carbon Offsets Retired Rises Margi..
MT
03/03Foraco International Brief: Effective July 1, 2023, Tim Bremn..
MT
03/03Fed's Waller Points to Higher Rates If Data Stays -2-
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish