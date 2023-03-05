At right-wing CPAC, Trump is everywhere

"We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open-borders zealots, and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush."

Trump could assail the Republican Party's former leaders and luminaries with impunity at CPAC, because at CPAC, almost everything was Trump.

His face flashed on tank-tops and lettered t-shirts, twinkled on rings and bedazzled high heels.

Supporters could show their commitment to his MAGA agenda on hats, and their loyalty on stickers.

The speakers included some of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, including far-right Republican representatives Majorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and Lauren Boebert.

Some were recent election-losers-turned-election-deniers, such as Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump wasn't even the only speaker named "Trump:" There was his son, Donald Trump Junior, and his daughter-in-law, Laura Trump.

In the run-up to an election year, CPAC typically showcases rival Republican candidates. But so far only former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has declared her intentions to challenge the 45th president.

"This is my purpose. This is our mission. Let's save our country from weakness and woke-ness. Let's bring back a nation that's strong and proud."

Haley and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, another potential presidential candidate, received polite if tepid responses from the crowd.

Haley was met with chants of "Trump" in the hallway outside the ballroom where she gave her speech.

CPAC once was the premier gathering of the party's Republicans in Washington. It was skipped this year by most Republican members of Congress and the nation's Republican governors.

Many speakers spoke to a half-empty ballroom and attendance overall seemed noticeably lower than in years past.

"You're going to have World War Three, by the way, we're going to have World War Three. If something doesn't happen fast. You're going to have World War Three."

Trump in his remarks closing the event Saturday night offered a dark vision of decay and violence if he wasn't re-elected in 2024.

"But we have no choice. If we don't do this our country will be lost forever."

And offering a promise of restoration - and revenge - if he wins.

"I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution. I am your retribution. Not going to let this happen."