Australia trims resources revenue outlook on weaker coal, LNG exports

MELBOURNE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australia has pared its
forecasts for mining and energy export revenue this year, as
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and metallurgical coal earnings are
forecast to be slightly weaker than earlier expected.
Total earnings from mining and energy exports are forecast
to fall 12% in the year to June 2021 to A$256 billion ($180.71
billion) from a record high of A$290 billion a year earlier, the
Department of Industry said in its latest quarterly report.
"In 2020-21, relatively weak resource and energy commodity
prices -- with the notable exception of gold and iron ore -- and
lower coal export volumes are expected to drive a sizable fall
in export earnings," the government said.
The forecast for 2020-21 is down A$7 billion from the
government's previous outlook in June because of weaker than
expected energy exports and stronger than expected gains in the
Australian dollar, it said.
Earnings from metallurgical coal are forecast to drop by a
third to A$23 billion in 2020-21 on lower prices and weaker
output from major miners. That is A$2 billion lower than the
government's previous outlook.
LNG revenue is expected to slump 35% to A$31 billion in
2020-21 from a year earlier. That is A$4 billion lower than the
government's previous forecast, partly due to problems at two of
the country's 10 LNG export projects.
Amid the collapse in global growth from the coronavirus
pandemic, Australia's resources earnings have been shored up by
iron ore, helped by supply disruptions in Brazil caused by the
pandemic and solid demand from China.
"There is little immediate prospect for a major change in
these dynamics," the government said.
It sees iron export earnings slipping to A$97 billion this
year from last year's record A$102 billion, with iron ore prices
expected to fall from around $100 a tonne in the December
quarter to around $80 a tonne by the end of 2021.
($1 = 1.4166 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Christian Schmollinger)