  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:49 2022-09-21 pm EDT
5.0871 BRL   -0.78%
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Second quarter gdp came stronger than e…
RE
05:46pBrazil central bank mentions new downside risk for inflation…
RE
05:46pBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK : Despite the recent reduction in prices…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

BRAZIL CENTRAL BANK: SECOND QUARTER GDP CAME STRONGER THAN EXPEC…

09/21/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
BRAZIL CENTRAL BANK: SECOND QUARTER GDP CAME STRONGER THAN EXPECTED


© Reuters 2022
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish