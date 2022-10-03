Advanced search
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:11 2022-10-03 pm EDT
5.0670 BRL   -4.47%
BRAZIL ECONOMY MINISTRY FORECASTS 2022 EXPORTS OF $330.3 BLN (VS…

10/03/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
BRAZIL ECONOMY MINISTRY FORECASTS 2022 EXPORTS OF $330.3 BLN (VS $349.4 PREVIOUSLY)


© Reuters 2022
01:41pSector Update: Energy Stocks Racing Higher, Outpacing Gains for Crude Oil,..
MT
12:37pUBS Previews Latin America's Macroeconomics Data, Policy Events for The Week Ahead
MT
12:32pRains slow Brazil's new soy crop planting, consultancy says
RE
12:30pMeatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business Planterra
RE
12:20pBrazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in September to $3.99 Billion as Exports Fell
DJ
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish