Currencies
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
News
Summary
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed -
19:25 01/08/2022 BST
5.3185
BRL
+0.70%
07:35p
Brazil posts $5.4 billion trade surplus in July, lower than expected
RE
07:32p
Brazil posts $5.4 bln trade surplus in July, lower than expected
RE
07:23p
Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in July as Exports Declined
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
MarketScreener Strategies
BRAZIL JULY EXPORTS TOTAL $29.955 BLN, IMPORTS $24.511 BLN - ECO…
08/01/2022 | 07:00pm BST
08/01/2022 | 07:00pm BST
BRAZIL JULY EXPORTS TOTAL $29.955 BLN, IMPORTS $24.511 BLN - ECONOMY MINISTRY
© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
07:35p
07:35p
Brazil posts $5.4 billion trade surplus in July, lower than expected
RE
07:32p
Brazil posts $5.4 bln trade surplus in July, lower than expected
RE
07:23p
Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in July as Exports Declined
DJ
07:20p
Brazilian meat suppliers to increase exports in 2022, gov't agency predicts
RE
07:00p
Brazil posts trade surplus of $5.444 billion in July, lower than expected
RE
07:00p
Brazil july exports total $29.955 bln, imports $24.511 bln - eco…
RE
07:00p
Brazil posts july trade balance of $+5.444 bln - economy ministr…
RE
05:15p
FleetCor Technologies Likely to Meet Street Estimates Amid Rebound in Travel, Increase ..
MT
04:10p
At 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions
RE
02:03p
South Korea's CJ says no to sale of Brazil soy crusher, sources say
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
