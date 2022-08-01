BRAZIL JULY EXPORTS TOTAL $29.955 BLN, IMPORTS $24.511 BLN - ECO…

Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  19:25 01/08/2022 BST
5.3185 BRL   +0.70%
08/01/2022 | 07:00pm BST
BRAZIL JULY EXPORTS TOTAL $29.955 BLN, IMPORTS $24.511 BLN - ECONOMY MINISTRY


© Reuters 2022
07:35pBrazil posts $5.4 billion trade surplus in July, lower than expected
RE
07:20pBrazilian meat suppliers to increase exports in 2022, gov't agency predicts
RE
07:00pBrazil posts trade surplus of $5.444 billion in July, lower than expected
RE
07:00pBrazil july exports total $29.955 bln, imports $24.511 bln - eco…
RE
07:00pBrazil posts july trade balance of $+5.444 bln - economy ministr…
RE
05:15pFleetCor Technologies Likely to Meet Street Estimates Amid Rebound in Travel, Increase ..
MT
04:10pAt 75, Edinburgh Festival more intent than ever on healing divisions
RE
02:03pSouth Korea's CJ says no to sale of Brazil soy crusher, sources say
RE
