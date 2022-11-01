Advanced search
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:15 2022-11-01 pm EDT
5.0380 BRL   -1.61%
02:27pBrazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in October to $3.92 Billion
DJ
02:00pBrazil october exports total $27.3 bln, imports $23.4 bln - econ…
RE
02:00pBrazil posts october trade balance of $+3.9 bln - economy minist…
RE
BRAZIL OCTOBER EXPORTS TOTAL $27.3 BLN, IMPORTS $23.4 BLN - ECON…

11/01/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
BRAZIL OCTOBER EXPORTS TOTAL $27.3 BLN, IMPORTS $23.4 BLN - ECONOMY MINISTRY


© Reuters 2022
