EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  01:08 2023-01-02 pm EST
5.7119 BRL   +0.78%
BRAZIL POSTS 2022 TRADE BALANCE OF $+62.3 BLN- MINISTRY…

01/02/2023 | 01:00pm EST
BRAZIL POSTS 2022 TRADE BALANCE OF $+62.3 BLN- MINISTRY


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
01:16pBrazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in December to $4.78 Billion
DJ
01:00pBrazil posts 2022 trade balance of $+62.3 bln- ministry…
RE
01:00pBrazil posts december trade balance of $+4.8 bln - development,…
RE
10:37aBrazil markets fall after Lula takes office vowing to end poverty
RE
09:05aBrazil's fuel tax exemption to last 1 year for diesel; 2 months for gasoline, ethanol
RE
08:53aBrazil's Haddad vows to 'restore' public accounts in first speech as finance minister
RE
08:52aPetrobras Shares Fall 4% After Lula Removes It From Privatization List
DJ
07:42aBrazil's Haddad says new gov't 'won't accept' $41 bln primary deficit this year
RE
01/01Lula takes over in Brazil, slams Bolsonaro
RE
01/01Lula breaks into tears as he addresses Brazilians
RE
