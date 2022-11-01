Advanced search
Homepage
Currencies
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
News
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed
2022-11-01
5.0380
BRL
-1.61%
02:27p
Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in October to $3.92 Billion
DJ
02:00p
Brazil october exports total $27.3 bln, imports $23.4 bln - econ…
RE
02:00p
Brazil posts october trade balance of $+3.9 bln - economy minist…
RE
BRAZIL POSTS OCTOBER TRADE BALANCE OF $+3.9 BLN - ECONOMY MINISTRY
11/01/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
BRAZIL POSTS OCTOBER TRADE BALANCE OF $+3.9 BLN - ECONOMY MINISTRY (REUTERS POLL +$4.2 BLN)
© Reuters 2022
02:27p
Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in October to $3.92 Billion
DJ
02:00p
Brazil october exports total $27.3 bln, imports $23.4 bln - econ…
RE
02:00p
Brazil posts october trade balance of $+3.9 bln - economy minist…
RE
12:18p
U.S. targets weapons trafficking with sanctions on Islamic State in Somalia
RE
11:11a
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak today, won't contest election result -minister
RE
08:38a
Brazilian court orders roadblocks cleared; Bolsonaro silent on election loss
RE
08:35a
Brazil Industrial Production Fell for 2nd Consecutive Month in Sept
DJ
08:16a
Brazil central bank says high inflation risks require monitoring and serenity
RE
08:01a
SOFTS-Raw sugar futures rise, focus on India and Brazil
RE
08:00a
Climate pledges depend too much on natural carbon sinks -report
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
