Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:46 2022-11-22 pm EST
5.5401 BRL   +1.90%
02:54pBolsonaro files complaint challenging Brazil election results
RE
02:01pBrazil boosts forecast for 2022 budget surplus forecast to $4 bln
RE
01:25pBrazil transition team asks Bolsonaro govt to halt Petrobras asset sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Bolsonaro files complaint challenging Brazil election results

11/22/2022 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gives press statement at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged last month's election in which he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a complaint filed with the country's federal electoral court (TSE), seeking "extraordinary verification" of the results.

Bolsonaro's claim, first reported by CNN Brasil, is unlikely to get far, as Lula's victory has been ratified by the TSE, and acknowledged by Brazil's leading politicians and international allies including the United States.

But it could fuel a small but committed protest movement that has so far refused to accept the result.

According to CNN Brasil, the complaint claims there were "irreparable nonconformities" in voting machines with the potential to "tarnish" the election that resulted in Lula's victory.

Brazil's federal electoral court (TSE) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Peter Frontini and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chris Reese and Brad Haynes)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
02:54pBolsonaro files complaint challenging Brazil election results
RE
02:01pBrazil boosts forecast for 2022 budget surplus forecast to $4 bln
RE
01:25pBrazil transition team asks Bolsonaro govt to halt Petrobras asset sales
RE
01:16pBrazil government improves primary budget surplus forecast for $4 billion in 2022
RE
11:47aTackling debt, Enel to sell assets and focus on six markets
RE
11:18aCamellia lowers 2022 profit guidance amid adverse weather conditions
AN
10:53aVerde AgriTech Gains Near 6% as Says Awarded Easements in Brazil for 23 Million Tonnes ..
MT
09:48aBrazil's incoming government to revoke Bolsonaro's biodiesel mandate decision
RE
08:43aNational Bank Notes G Mining's Tocantinzinho Construction Progress Update, Says Timelin..
MT
08:01aGlobal executives see Ukraine conflict accelerating energy transition
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish