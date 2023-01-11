Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled

BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right
former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on
Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in
the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be
immediately expelled from the party.
Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the right-wing Liberal
Party, said his party, the largest in Brazil's Congress,
condemned the rampage on Sunday in which Bolsonaro supporters
vandalized the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace.
"If members of the party are seen on videos smashing up
those government buildings, we will expel them right away," he
said in an interview, adding that the vandalism was caused by an
extremist minority that did not represent his party.
Bolsonaro, an anti-establishment populist who joined the
party to have a electoral vehicle for last year's election, has
yet to concede defeat to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva. He has not publicly condemned supporters who protested
his loss and called for a military coup to restore him to power.
Costa Neto's party has sought to distance itself from
the violence as it seeks to lead the opposition to Lula. The
party became the largest in both chambers of Congress thanks to
Bolsonaro's popularity, though the far-right leader himself
narrowly lost his bid for re-election.
Lula's 11-day-old government braced on Wednesday for fresh
demonstrations to "retake power" called by Bolsonaro supporters.
Bolsonaro, who left Brazil for Florida 48 hours before his
term ended, said on social media that he would return to Brazil
earlier than planned for medical reasons.
Costa Neto told Reuters he hopes Bolsonaro will return to
Brazil soon to lead Brazil's political right into local
elections in 2024 and become its presidential candidate in 2026.
Party officials said Bolsonaro's absence from the country
was squandering the political capital that he gained in the
election, in which 58 million Brazilians voted for him.
While the PL party has recognized the election result,
Bolsonaro has suggested without any evidence that the election
was stolen by manipulating Brazil's electronic voting system.
Costa Neto said Bolsonaro's charisma will help the party
grow further in municipal elections next year when he expects
the PL to increase the number of affiliated mayors from 352 at
present to at least 1,500.
"All he needs to do is appear and he draws crowds," said
Costa Neto, whose party is flush with 1.2 billion reais ($232
million) from a public election fund, based on the number of
seats it won in the lower chamber of Congress.
Bolsonaro, whose nationalist populism sharply polarized
Brazil's electorate during his four-year term, has been named
honorary president of the PL. He and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro
will have offices at party headquarters with paid salaries.
