Bolsonaro's Florida stay puts ball in Biden's court after Brasilia riots

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The United States has
a Jair Bolsonaro problem.
The far-right former Brazilian president flew to Florida two
days before his term ended on Jan. 1, having challenged the Oct.
30 election he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
But Bolsonaro left behind a violent movement of election-denying
supporters, who on Sunday stormed Brazil's presidential palace,
Congress and Supreme Court.
After watching supporters of former U.S. leader Donald Trump
invade the U.S. Capitol two years ago, Democratic President Joe
Biden is now facing mounting pressure to remove Bolsonaro from
his self-imposed exile in suburban Orlando.
"Bolsonaro should not be in Florida," Democratic Congressman
Joaquin Castro said on CNN. "The United States should not be a
refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic
terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil."
Castro added that Bolsonaro, a Trump acolyte now based in
the former president's home state, had "used the Trump playbook
to inspire domestic terrorists."
Fellow Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
echoed those views.
"The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida,"
she tweeted on Sunday. "Nearly two years to the day the U.S.
Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements
abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil."
BIG DECISION
Their comments turn up the heat on Bolsonaro, and highlight
Washington's big decision about his future.
Bolsonaro had a fractious relationship with Biden, and was
already on weaker ground back home in Brazil after losing broad
protections from prosecution when he stepped down as president.
Those probes could lead to his arrest or prevent him from
running for office, Reuters reported last week.
John Feeley, who was the U.S. ambassador to Panama from
2016-2018 when the Central American nation sought the
extradition of its former President Ricardo Martinelli, said the
most immediate threat to Bolsonaro would come if his U.S. visa
were revoked.
"The United States - or any sovereign nation for that matter
- may remove a foreigner, even one who entered legally on a
visa, for any reason," Feeley said. "It's a purely sovereign
decision for which no legal justification is required."
A U.S. consular official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said Bolsonaro had almost certainly entered on an A-1
visa, which are reserved for heads of state.
Normally the A-1 is canceled after the recipient leaves
office. But with Bolsonaro having left Brazil and entered the
United States before his term ended, the official suspected his
A-1 is still active.
The official, who has experience with the cancellation of
visas for former heads of state, said there is no set time limit
on how long someone can stay in the United States on an A-1.
"We're in uncharted territory," the official said. "Who
knows how long he is going to stay?"
A State Department spokesperson said "visa records are
confidential under U.S. law; therefore, we cannot discuss the
details of individual visa cases."
BASELESS CLAIMS
Bolsonaro may be in no hurry to return to Brazil, where he
is accused of instigating a violent election denial movement
with baseless claims of electoral fraud.
Lula, who had already pledged to go after Bolsonaro if
needed during his Jan. 1 inauguration speech, on Sunday blamed
his predecessor for the invasion.
"This genocidist ... is encouraging this via social media
from Miami," Lula said. "Everybody knows there are various
speeches of the ex-president encouraging this."
In a tweet on Sunday, Bolsonaro rejected Lula's accusations
and said the invasion had crossed the line of peaceful protest.
Bolsonaro was already under investigation in four Supreme
Court criminal probes before stepping down as president.
In the wake of Sunday's invasion, legal experts said he may
find himself the target of a Supreme Court probe, led by
crusading Justice Alexandre de Moraes, into anti-democratic
protests, which has already yielded several arrests.
If Moraes were to sign an arrest warrant while Bolsonaro is
in the United States, the former president would be technically
required to fly back to Brazil and hand himself over to police.
If he refused, Brazil could issue an Interpol Red Notice to
prompt his arrest by U.S. federal agents.
If detained on U.S. soil, Brazil would then have to formally
seek his extradition. Bolsonaro would be free to appeal in the
U.S. courts, or he might attempt to seek asylum, although that
offers no guarantee of preventing his eventual return to Brazil.
Former Panamanian President Martinelli was extradited from
the United States back to Panama in 2018, three years after
Panama's Supreme Court issued its arrest warrant.
