  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:08 2022-11-08 pm EST
5.1826 BRL   +0.32%
02:00pBolsonaro's party to be Lula's opposition, Bolsonaro its 2026 candidate -party leader
RE
11:46aCommerzbank Comment's on Brazil's Currency
MT
11:40aBrazil central bank has to work on reducing 2024 inflation expectations, says director
RE
Bolsonaro's party to be Lula's opposition, Bolsonaro its 2026 candidate -party leader

11/08/2022 | 02:00pm EST
Brazil's Liberal Party President Valdemar Costa Neto attends a news conference in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) -The party of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, recently defeated by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will be the main opposition to Lula when he takes office on Jan. 1, its leader, Valdemar Costa Neto, said on Tuesday.

The right-wing party, the Liberal Party (PL), has emerged from elections as the largest party in the Brazilian Congress.

Costa Neto said Bolsonaro will be the party's candidate for presidential election in 2026 and will be the party's honorable president.

"Bolsonarismo (a conservative movement) is growing a lot, it's getting bigger than Bolsonaro," he told reporters.

Costa Neto also told the news conference that his party will vote for a constitutional amendment (PEC) planned by Lula to allow a budget waiver to cover social welfare costs if it is in the public interest.

"I discussed this at length with President Bolsonaro and he said if it is in the public interest, in the interest of the country, we will vote in favor of the constitutional amendment, but everything has to be well discussed beforehand," he said.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Ricardo Brito; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
