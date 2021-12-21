Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil Congress passes 2022 budget, heads to president

12/21/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Brazil's Congress on Tuesday approved the 2022 budget, sending it to be signed off by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The lower house passed the bill earlier on Tuesday, before it was ratified by the Senate. It foresees 4.9 billion reais ($853 million) in electoral funding ahead of next year's presidential vote.

Polls suggest Bolsonaro faces an uphill battle to be re-elected, with voters angry at his handling of a bruising pandemic and the economy.

($1 = 5.7451 reais) (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
05:50pBrazil Congress passes 2022 budget, heads to president
RE
04:37pWheat Rallies as Weather Threatens Crops, Omicron Fears Ebb -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
04:36pCorn, soybeans hit summertime highs on South America crop worries
RE
01:38pBrazil's federal tax revenue rises 1.4% to best November in 7 years
RE
12:38pSoy hits highest price since August on South America crop worries
RE
12:30pPPG Industries Invests $2.7 Million to Expand Powder Coatings Facility in Sao Paolo
MT
12:01pFTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up as Early-Dip Buying Begins
DJ
11:10aGrinch hits candy cane makers with sugar shortage, twisted supply chain
RE
10:31aTurkish lira extends rally from record lows, Chilean markets steady after selloff
RE
07:28aSerabi Gold Up in UK Trade as Details Assay Results from Undeveloped Gabi Vein in Brazi..
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral