Brazil Congress passes 2022 budget, heads to president

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Brazil's Congress on Tuesday approved the 2022 budget, sending it to be signed off by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The lower house passed the bill earlier on Tuesday, before it was ratified by the Senate. It foresees 4.9 billion reais ($853 million) in electoral funding ahead of next year's presidential vote.

Polls suggest Bolsonaro faces an uphill battle to be re-elected, with voters angry at his handling of a bruising pandemic and the economy.

($1 = 5.7451 reais) (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)