EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  06:15 2022-08-09 pm EDT
5.2545 BRL   +0.81%
05:44pBrazil Economy Ministry eyes debt rule to allow more spending, sources say
05:36pVotorantim and Temasek launch $700 million fund to invest in Brazil
03:39pSigma Lithium Files Phase 3 Technical Report Supporting ~50% Increase in Grota do Cirilo Mineral Resource Estimate
Brazil Economy Ministry eyes debt rule to allow more spending, sources say

BRASILIA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry is looking more closely at a fiscal rule to allow more spending if public debt levels are contained, according to ministry sources, as the government looks for ways to extend a more generous welfare program into 2023.

Three officials, who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential talks, said the Treasury has been looking at using gross debt over gross domestic product (GDP) as a medium-term fiscal anchor to allow more short-term fiscal maneuvering.

Reuters first reported that the ministry was looking in to the new fiscal rule in December, and sources said the studies have taken on more urgency since President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to prolong an election-year boost in social spending.

Under the proposed rule, as long as gross debt remains below a certain share of GDP, public spending would be allowed to grow above inflation by a set amount to be defined, two of the sources said.

Brazil's gross debt has fallen to 78.2% of GDP, from 89.0% in October 2020, at the peak of public spending during the pandemic, but is far above a 60% average for emerging markets.

Brazil's constitutional spending cap now limits the growth of government expenditures to the prior year's inflation rate.

One of the sources warned that the new rule alone would not be enough to extend the current monthly cash transfers under the welfare program Auxilio Brasil into 2023, which would require around 50 billion reais ($9.7 billion).

"It cannot be accommodated by a larger expenses correction," said the source. "It needs an initial lift in the spending cap to fit (in the 2023 budget)."

Both the right-wing Bolsonaro and his leftist rival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who leads opinion polls ahead of the October election, have promised to extend the current level of Auxilio Brasil payments into next year.

Congress voted last month to boost the monthly cash handouts until the end of the year by 50% to 600 reais, bypassing the constitutional spending cap on the grounds that the war in Ukraine had generated extraordinary inflationary effects. ($1 = 5.13 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Bernardo Caram in Brasilia Editing by Brad Haynes and Matthew Lewis)


