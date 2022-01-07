Brazil FX backed by good fiscal results in south hemisphere summer lull

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=MXN=
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real will stay
backed up by a surprisingly good fiscal performance into the
southern hemisphere summer lull as the campaign for October's
presidential election begins to gather pace, a Reuters poll
showed.
It oscillated around 5.60 per U.S. dollar in the fourth
quarter and is expected to keep doing so, with subdued market
action during the summer holiday season softening the hit of the
greenback's rise following the latest hawkish Federal Reserve
minutes..
According to the median estimate of 21 foreign exchange
strategists polled Jan. 4-5, the real is set to
strengthen 1.4% to 5.62 per dollar by end-March from 5.70 on
Thursday, so long as Brazil's fiscal problems remain under
control.
The country's public accounts https://www.reuters.com/markets/rates-bonds/brazil-posts-larger-than-expected-primary-surplus-november-2021-12-30
swung to a small primary surplus in the 12 months through
November, thanks to stronger-than-expected tax revenues and
slower expenditures resulting from strict spending rules.
But investors worry the improvement may be only temporary
after President Jair Bolsonaro's administration tweaked the
fiscal framework last year to gain budget leeway for social
programs before the vote.
Bolsonaro is trailing in election polls behind former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has said he would seek
to build a broad range of alliances in a bid to unite a divided
country.
"Having been on a positive trajectory since 2016 and into
the pandemic, it looks as though Brazil's post-pandemic policy
mix could be heading in the wrong direction," said Padhraic
Garvey, ING regional head of research, Americas.
"This can be categorised as a pre-election government
looking to find loopholes in the constitutional spending cap and
deteriorating fiscal risk premia forcing the central bank into
even more aggressive rate hikes".
Brazil's central bank is leading the most aggressive policy
tightening drive in the world. It raised the key interest rate
to 9.25% from 2.0% in 2021 and is maintaining an orthodox view
this year to fight persistently high inflation.
The real was forecast at 5.70 per dollar in 12 months,
virtually flat compared to its value on Thursday at 5.70 and
more solid than an expected 3.7% depreciation of the Mexican
peso in the same period, to 21.3507 per dollar.
The weaker outlook for Mexico's currency rests on
perceptions its central bank's rate hike cycle is still too
moderate when measured up against other countries like Brazil,
despite a larger than expected https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/mexican-central-bank-hikes-rates-more-than-expected-tame-inflation-2021-12-16
move last month.
(For other stories from the January Reuters foreign exchange
poll:)
(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires;
Additional polling by Anant Chandak, Sarupya Ganguly and
Indradip Ghosh in BENGALURU; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)