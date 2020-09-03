Brazil FX volatility is too high, should start to fall -central bank chief

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian currency market
volatility is on the high side, lifted by an increase in
short-term flows and day trading, as well as record low
interest rates, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said
on Thursday.
Speaking in a live event hosted by businessman Abilio Diniz,
Campos Neto said he would like volatility to be lower and is
confident it will fall a bit, and also repeated his view that
fiscal discipline and respecting the government's spending cap
rule are critical to stabilizing the economy and markets.
(Reporting by Gabriel Ponte, Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese)