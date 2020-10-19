Brazil GDP to shrink 4% this year, economy at 'inflection point' -officials

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazil is at an "inflection
point" where less public spending rather than more will deliver
stronger economic growth, central bank president Roberto Campos
Neto said on Monday, warning that fiscal concerns are harming
financial conditions and investment.
Economy Minister Paulo Guedes also said on Monday that
"transitory" spending must not morph into "inexcusable"
permanent spending in coming years, adding that the economy is
likely to shrink by a smaller-than-expected 4% this year.
In an online event hosted by the Milken Institute, Campos
Neto said Brazil is being penalized by financial markets for the
uncertain fiscal outlook following unprecedented spending this
year to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are at an inflection point right now that if we spend
more money, the cost in credibility coming from the fiscal side
is far bigger than the benefit of the spending itself," Campos
Neto said.
"If you want to induce growth, it is better to spend less
than to spend more because we are getting penalized by markets,"
he said, referring to the widening gap in recent months between
short- and long-term market interest rates.
This "steepening" of the curve reflects investor unease over
the government's ability or willingness to rein in its record
debt and deficit, and according to Campos Neto, is holding back
private sector investment.
The central bank has lowered its benchmark Selic rate to a
record low 2.00%. Campos Neto said future decisions will depend
on economic conditions, but said credibility in the bank's
policy is crucial to flattening the curve and spurring
investment.
"It is important to have credibility so that whatever we do
with the Selic has a transmission channel that feeds into the
long end of rates so that (investment) projects can be done with
private money," he said.
For his part, Guedes said the recovery from the worst of the
pandemic shows that the economy will shrink by 4% this year,
which would be less than the government's official forecast of a
decline of 4.7%.
Addressing the "2020 U.S.-Brazil Connect Summit" online
hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, he said fiscal
discipline will resume next year and that the government's
"spending cap" limiting public expenditure growth to the rate of
inflation will be kept intact.
It will be a "big struggle," however, he warned.
