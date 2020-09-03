Brazil Industrial Production Rose 8% in July as Activity Recovers Amid Easing of Quarantine

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil's industrial production rose for a third consecutive month in July from June as more economic activity resumed amid the easing of quarantine measures around the country.

Production rose a seasonally adjusted 8% from the previous month, and fell 3% from a year earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Thursday. In June, IBGE reported that production rose a revised 9.7% in the month and shrank a revised 8.8% from a year earlier.

Brazil's economy is coming back from the sharp drop in activity that began in March and reached its lowest point in April. Economists have been reducing their estimates for gross domestic product to shrink this year, with the central bank's most recent weekly survey showing a median forecast of a contraction of 5.3% for 2020.

The improvements from the previous month are likely to continue through the end of 2020, though gradually getting smaller, and still showing contractions from the previous year, with accumulated output in the year through July showing a decline of 9.6% after the steep declines in March and April.

"There's still a lot of ground to recover before we reach the levels from the start of this year," Mauricio Nakahodo, an economist at the MUFG financial group in Sao Paulo, said. "There might be a month along the way that shows a decline, but there's still room for growth through the end of the year."

The recovery in production was broad, with growth in all five of the main categories measured and in 25 of the 26 categories' smaller segments studied in the report, the IBGE said.

The biggest jump in the main categories was a 42% increase in output of durable goods, followed by a 15% rise in production of capital goods. The segment with the biggest increase was auto production, with growth of 43.9% in the month. Auto production has soared 761% over the three months through June, but is still 32.9% below the level reached in February, before the pandemic shut down businesses in Brazil.

