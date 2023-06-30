By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's unemployment rate declined in the three months through May as the number of people looking for work declined.

The jobless rate reached 8.3% in the May period from 8.5% in the April period and 9.8% in the year-earlier period, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE said Friday.

The number of people with jobs rose to 98.4 million in the May period from 98.0 million in the April period, while the number of people seeking employment fell to 8.9 million from 9.1 million during the same period.

