Brazil Senate extends payroll tax exemption for companies to avoid job losses

BRASILIA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Senate on Thursday
approved the extension of a payroll tax exemption for 17
economic sectors until December 2023, a measure seen as
necessary to save jobs during a period of stagnant growth caused
by the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill has already passed the lower chamber of Congress
and advances to President Jair Bolsonaro to be signed into law.
Bolsonaro praised the approval. "If it had not passed, we
would have mass unemployment."
The president proposed the tax extension a month ago,
sacrificing government revenue to avoid exacerbating
double-digit unemployment.
The exemption covers many of the most labor-intensive
sectors, such as civil construction, textile and footwear
producers, transportation and communications firms. Many
businesses had threatened layoffs if the exemptions, first
granted in 2014, were left to expire at the end of 2021.
A record number of Brazilians are out of the workforce
completely and the unemployment rate was 13.2% in the three
months through August, according to official data.
Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and his team, struggling to
find fiscal resources to avoid deepening Brazil's budget
deficit, resisted the extension that is estimated to cost at
least 8 billion reais ($1.48 billion) annually.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; editing by Richard
Pullin)