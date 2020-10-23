Brazil September Current Account Surplus Narrowed From August to $2.3 Billion

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazil recorded a current-account surplus of $2.3 billion in September from a surplus of $3.7 billion in August, the country's central bank said Friday.

The 12-month current-account deficit reached $20.7 billion in month, from $25.7 billion the month before, the bank said.

The 12-month current-account deficit was equal to 1.37% of gross domestic product, versus 1.66% of GDP in the previous month.

Net foreign direct investment reached $1.6 billion in September, up from $1.4 billion reported in August. FDI reached $50 billion for the 12 months through September, compared with $54.5 billion in the 12 months through August.

