Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in July as Exports Declined

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in July from June after exports declined in the month and imports rose, the economy ministry said Monday.

The country recorded a surplus of $5.4 billion in July, after a surplus of $8.8 billion in June. Brazilian exports fell to $29.95 billion last month, from $32.7 billion in June, while imports increased to $24.51 billion from $23.9 billion.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1422ET