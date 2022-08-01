Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:25 2022-08-01 pm EDT
5.3185 BRL   +0.70%
Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in July as Exports Declined

08/01/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus narrowed in July from June after exports declined in the month and imports rose, the economy ministry said Monday.

The country recorded a surplus of $5.4 billion in July, after a surplus of $8.8 billion in June. Brazilian exports fell to $29.95 billion last month, from $32.7 billion in June, while imports increased to $24.51 billion from $23.9 billion.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1422ET

