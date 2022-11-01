Brazil Trade Surplus Narrowed in October to $3.92 Billion

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's trade surplus narrowed slightly in October from September as exports fell more than imports, the economy ministry said Tuesday.

The country recorded a surplus of $3.92 billion in October, after a surplus of $3.99 billion in September. Brazilian exports fell to $27.30 billion last month, from $28.95 billion in September, while imports declined to $23.38 billion from $24.96 billion.

